Publish date:
How to Watch Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4, 0-0 Big South) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Buccaneer Field in a Big South clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Campbell
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Buccaneer Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Charleston Southern and Campbell Stats
- This year, the Buccaneers put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Fighting Camels allow (27.9).
- The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Fighting Camels have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Fighting Camels' average points scored this year (30.9) and the Buccaneers' average points allowed (29.0) are within 1.9 points.
- This season the Fighting Camels have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (2).
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Jack Chambers has thrown for 1,764 yards (294.0 ypg) to lead Charleston Southern, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 348 yards (58.0 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- This season JD Moore has piled up 43 carries for 202 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Cayden Jordan's team-high 450 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions.
- Garris Schwarting has racked up 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
- Demetrius Jones' 28 receptions have netted him 355 yards (59.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Wiley Hartley has thrown for 1,327 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 73 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 30 carries.
- Bryant Barr's team-high 295 rushing yards (42.1 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 236 yards (33.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
- Caleb Snead's 668 receiving yards (95.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and eight touchdowns.
- Julian Hill has put up a 263-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
- Jalen Kelsey's eight receptions this season have resulted in 156 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Charleston Southern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Robert Morris
L 31-24
Away
10/16/2021
Hampton
W 35-5
Home
10/23/2021
North Alabama
L 45-22
Away
10/30/2021
Campbell
-
Home
11/6/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
11/13/2021
Gardner-Webb
-
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia
-
Away
Campbell Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 42-28
Away
10/16/2021
Monmouth
L 34-17
Home
10/23/2021
Kennesaw State
L 30-7
Home
10/30/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Away
11/6/2021
James Madison
-
Away
11/13/2021
Hampton
-
Home
11/20/2021
Robert Morris
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Campbell at Charleston Southern
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)