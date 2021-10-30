Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers running back JD Moore (10) runs the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers running back JD Moore (10) runs the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4, 0-0 Big South) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Buccaneer Field in a Big South clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Campbell

    Charleston Southern and Campbell Stats

    • This year, the Buccaneers put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Fighting Camels allow (27.9).
    • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Fighting Camels have forced a turnover (0) this season.
    • The Fighting Camels' average points scored this year (30.9) and the Buccaneers' average points allowed (29.0) are within 1.9 points.
    • This season the Fighting Camels have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (2).

    Charleston Southern Players to Watch

    • Jack Chambers has thrown for 1,764 yards (294.0 ypg) to lead Charleston Southern, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 348 yards (58.0 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • This season JD Moore has piled up 43 carries for 202 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Cayden Jordan's team-high 450 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions.
    • Garris Schwarting has racked up 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Demetrius Jones' 28 receptions have netted him 355 yards (59.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Campbell Players to Watch

    • Wiley Hartley has thrown for 1,327 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 73 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 30 carries.
    • Bryant Barr's team-high 295 rushing yards (42.1 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 236 yards (33.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Caleb Snead's 668 receiving yards (95.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Julian Hill has put up a 263-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Jalen Kelsey's eight receptions this season have resulted in 156 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Charleston Southern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Robert Morris

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Hampton

    W 35-5

    Home

    10/23/2021

    North Alabama

    L 45-22

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Campbell

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    Campbell Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 42-28

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Monmouth

    L 34-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    L 30-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hampton

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Campbell at Charleston Southern

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17015223
    College Football

    How to Watch Elon at James Madison

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882201
    College Football

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Montana

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado State at New Mexico

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (4) picks himself up off the ground against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Elon vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17040557
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042725
    MLS

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy