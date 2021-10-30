Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers running back JD Moore (10) runs the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4, 0-0 Big South) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Buccaneer Field in a Big South clash. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Campbell

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charleston Southern and Campbell Stats

This year, the Buccaneers put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Fighting Camels allow (27.9).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Fighting Camels have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Fighting Camels' average points scored this year (30.9) and the Buccaneers' average points allowed (29.0) are within 1.9 points.

This season the Fighting Camels have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (2).

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Jack Chambers has thrown for 1,764 yards (294.0 ypg) to lead Charleston Southern, completing 55.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 348 yards (58.0 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season JD Moore has piled up 43 carries for 202 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Cayden Jordan's team-high 450 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions.

Garris Schwarting has racked up 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Demetrius Jones' 28 receptions have netted him 355 yards (59.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Campbell Players to Watch

Wiley Hartley has thrown for 1,327 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 73 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 30 carries.

Bryant Barr's team-high 295 rushing yards (42.1 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 236 yards (33.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Snead's 668 receiving yards (95.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Julian Hill has put up a 263-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Jalen Kelsey's eight receptions this season have resulted in 156 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Charleston Southern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Robert Morris L 31-24 Away 10/16/2021 Hampton W 35-5 Home 10/23/2021 North Alabama L 45-22 Away 10/30/2021 Campbell - Home 11/6/2021 N.C. A&T - Home 11/13/2021 Gardner-Webb - Away 11/20/2021 Georgia - Away

Campbell Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Gardner-Webb W 42-28 Away 10/16/2021 Monmouth L 34-17 Home 10/23/2021 Kennesaw State L 30-7 Home 10/30/2021 Charleston Southern - Away 11/6/2021 James Madison - Away 11/13/2021 Hampton - Home 11/20/2021 Robert Morris - Away

Regional restrictions apply.