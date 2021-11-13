Campbell vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Hampton Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    Big South opponents meet when the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6, 0-0 Big South) and the Hampton Pirates (4-5, 0-0 Big South) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Barker-Lane Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Campbell vs. Hampton

    Campbell and Hampton Stats

    • The Fighting Camels score 5.2 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Pirates allow (32.3).
    • The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have zero takeaways .
    • The Pirates have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (28.1) as the Fighting Camels have allowed (30.3).
    • This season the Pirates have turned the ball over zero times, while the Fighting Camels have forced 0 turnovers.

    Campbell Players to Watch

    • Wiley Hartley has 1,602 passing yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Barr, has carried the ball 65 times for 324 yards (36.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 252 yards (28.0 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Caleb Snead's team-high 964 receiving yards (107.1 yards per game) have come on 63 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Julian Hill has caught 28 passes for 288 yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Hampton Players to Watch

    • Jett Duffey has been a dual threat to lead Hampton in both passing and rushing. He has 1,774 passing yards (197.1 ypg), completing 57.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 262 yards (29.1 ypg) on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Elijah Burris has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 525 yards (58.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Jadakis Bonds' 613 receiving yards (68.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Romon Copeland has put up a 398-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.
    • KeyRon Catlett's 24 catches have netted him 223 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Hampton at Campbell

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

