Campbell vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Big South opponents meet when the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6, 0-0 Big South) and the Hampton Pirates (4-5, 0-0 Big South) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Barker-Lane Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Campbell vs. Hampton

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell and Hampton Stats

The Fighting Camels score 5.2 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Pirates allow (32.3).

The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Pirates have zero takeaways .

The Pirates have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (28.1) as the Fighting Camels have allowed (30.3).

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over zero times, while the Fighting Camels have forced 0 turnovers.

Campbell Players to Watch

Wiley Hartley has 1,602 passing yards (178.0 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bryant Barr, has carried the ball 65 times for 324 yards (36.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 252 yards (28.0 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Snead's team-high 964 receiving yards (107.1 yards per game) have come on 63 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Julian Hill has caught 28 passes for 288 yards (32.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Hampton Players to Watch

Jett Duffey has been a dual threat to lead Hampton in both passing and rushing. He has 1,774 passing yards (197.1 ypg), completing 57.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 262 yards (29.1 ypg) on 73 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 525 yards (58.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Jadakis Bonds' 613 receiving yards (68.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Romon Copeland has put up a 398-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.

KeyRon Catlett's 24 catches have netted him 223 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

