The James Madison Dukes (7-1) welcome in the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Campbell

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison and Campbell Stats

The Dukes score 9.2 more points per game (37.0) than the Fighting Camels give up (27.8).

The Dukes have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Fighting Camels.

The Fighting Camels have averaged 13.3 more points this year (28.8) than the Dukes have allowed (15.5).

The Fighting Camels have zero giveaways this season, while the Dukes have zero takeaways .

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 1,997 passing yards (249.6 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 123 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer's team-high 511 rushing yards (63.9 per game) have come on 104 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 65 carries for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 679 receiving yards (84.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has recorded 563 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.

Scott Bracey has hauled in 10 receptions for 163 yards (20.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Campbell Players to Watch

Wiley Hartley has 1,602 passing yards (200.3 ypg) to lead Campbell, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Bryant Barr has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 324 yards (40.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Jamerson has rushed for 236 yards (29.5 per game) on 58 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Snead's 766 receiving yards (95.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 52 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Julian Hill has recorded 267 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes this year.

Jalen Kelsey's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Richmond W 19-3 Away 10/23/2021 Delaware W 22-10 Away 10/30/2021 Elon W 45-21 Home 11/6/2021 Campbell - Home 11/13/2021 William & Mary - Away 11/20/2021 Towson - Home

Campbell Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Monmouth L 34-17 Home 10/23/2021 Kennesaw State L 30-7 Home 10/30/2021 Charleston Southern L 27-14 Away 11/6/2021 James Madison - Away 11/13/2021 Hampton - Home 11/20/2021 Robert Morris - Away

