Campbell looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it faces Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.

Campbell has had a season of streaks so far this year. It dropped the first two games of the year before winning the next three. Since then the team has lost its last two.

How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WCBD-Charleston, SC)

Campbell will look to snap that streak and hand Charleston Southern its fifth loss in six games.

The Buccaneers have struggled lately, but they have been competitive despite the losses. Two of their four losses have come by a touchdown or less, including a three point near miss against East Carolina in Week 3.

They have struggled defensively, and that could spell trouble against a Campbell team that has been explosive at times this year.

Campbell is the favorite in this game, but Charleston Southern is playing at home. The Buccaneers won easily the last time they played on their home turf. They could keep this close and pull off the upset Saturday afternoon.

