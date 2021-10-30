Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Campbell looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it faces Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Campbell has had a season of streaks so far this year. It dropped the first two games of the year before winning the next three. Since then the team has lost its last two.

    How to Watch Campbell at Charleston Southern Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WCBD-Charleston, SC)

    Live stream the Campbell at Charleston Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Campbell will look to snap that streak and hand Charleston Southern its fifth loss in six games.

    The Buccaneers have struggled lately, but they have been competitive despite the losses. Two of their four losses have come by a touchdown or less, including a three point near miss against East Carolina in Week 3. 

    They have struggled defensively, and that could spell trouble against a Campbell team that has been explosive at times this year.

    Campbell is the favorite in this game, but Charleston Southern is playing at home. The Buccaneers won easily the last time they played on their home turf. They could keep this close and pull off the upset Saturday afternoon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Campbell at Charleston Southern

    TV CHANNEL: NBC (WCBD-Charleston, SC)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

