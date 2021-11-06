Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Campbell Fighting Camels at James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Campbell looks to snap its three-game losing streak when it travels to No. 3 James Madison on Saturday.
    Campbell's season has been a string of runs this year. It started the year on a two-game losing streak, then won three in a row before its current three-game losing streak. The streaks has the Fighting Camels at 3-5 overall on the year and in need of a big win.

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live stream the Campbell at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Camels will get that chance on Saturday when they travel to a James Madison team that has won three in a row and is ranked No. 3 in the country.

    The Dukes have been nearly perfect this year. They are currently 7-1, with their only loss coming to No. 11 Villanova at home by a 28-27 score. James Madison was rolling scoring 27 first-half points but got shut out in the second half in the defeat.

    They have bounced back nicely with three wins in a row including two on the road. Their most impressive win was a 22-10 victory at No. 23 Delaware.

    On Saturday, they will hope to continue their run of great play and take care of a Campbell team that has really been struggling. 

    James Madison has a big game next week against William & Mary, but they need to make sure they take care of the Camels before looking ahead to their game with the Tribe.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Campbell Fighting Camels at James Madison Dukes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
