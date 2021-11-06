Campbell looks to snap its three-game losing streak when it travels to No. 3 James Madison on Saturday.

Campbell's season has been a string of runs this year. It started the year on a two-game losing streak, then won three in a row before its current three-game losing streak. The streaks has the Fighting Camels at 3-5 overall on the year and in need of a big win.

How to Watch Campbell at James Madison Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Campbell at James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Camels will get that chance on Saturday when they travel to a James Madison team that has won three in a row and is ranked No. 3 in the country.

The Dukes have been nearly perfect this year. They are currently 7-1, with their only loss coming to No. 11 Villanova at home by a 28-27 score. James Madison was rolling scoring 27 first-half points but got shut out in the second half in the defeat.

They have bounced back nicely with three wins in a row including two on the road. Their most impressive win was a 22-10 victory at No. 23 Delaware.

On Saturday, they will hope to continue their run of great play and take care of a Campbell team that has really been struggling.

James Madison has a big game next week against William & Mary, but they need to make sure they take care of the Camels before looking ahead to their game with the Tribe.

Regional restrictions may apply.