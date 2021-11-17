Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele (33) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC) are on the road for a MAC battle versus the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC) at Scheumann Stadium on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Central Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Scheumann Stadium

Central Michigan and Ball State Stats

The Chippewas average 32.8 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per matchup (27.8).

This year, the Chippewas have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

The Cardinals have averaged 3.1 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Chippewas have allowed (28.7).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (12).

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,979 yards (197.9 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Lew Nichols' team-high 1,295 rushing yards (129.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 244 yards (24.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Darius Bracy has rushed for 116 yards (11.6 per game) on 14 carries.

Kalil Pimpleton's team-leading 724 receiving yards (72.4 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dallas Dixon has recorded 669 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes this year.

JaCorey Sullivan's 35 catches have netted him 490 yards (49.0 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt has 1,902 passing yards (190.2 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 128 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 60 carries.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 132 times for 691 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has taken 81 carries for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justin Hall's team-leading 606 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has recorded 519 receiving yards (51.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes this year.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 35 catches this season have resulted in 366 yards (36.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Central Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Northern Illinois L 39-38 Home 11/3/2021 Western Michigan W 42-30 Away 11/10/2021 Kent State W 54-30 Home 11/17/2021 Ball State - Away 11/26/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home

Ball State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Miami (OH) L 24-17 Home 11/2/2021 Akron W 31-25 Away 11/10/2021 Northern Illinois L 30-29 Away 11/17/2021 Central Michigan - Home 11/23/2021 Buffalo - Home

