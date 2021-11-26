Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC showdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

    Betting Information for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

    Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Central Michigan

    -8.5

    63.5

    Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Chippewas average 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles allow (27.5).
    • This year, the Chippewas have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (15).
    • The Eagles have averaged 5.3 more points this season (32.9) than the Chippewas have allowed (27.6).
    • The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have 13 takeaways .

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has thrown for 2,262 yards (205.6 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols' team-high 1,514 rushing yards (137.6 per game) have come on 267 carries, with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 36 catches for 261 yards (23.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Darius Bracy has taken 27 carries for 184 yards (16.7 per game).
    • Kalil Pimpleton's team-leading 868 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Dallas Dixon has totaled 686 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes this year.
    • JaCorey Sullivan has hauled in 38 grabs for 558 yards (50.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant has 2,700 passing yards (245.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 100 times for 614 yards (55.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 387 yards (35.2 per game) on 104 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 860 receiving yards (78.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 78 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Dylan Drummond has grabbed 54 passes for 616 yards (56.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

