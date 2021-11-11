Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC team when they welcome in the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Kent State

    Betting Information for Central Michigan vs. Kent State

    Central Michigan vs Kent State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Central Michigan

    -2.5

    75

    Central Michigan and Kent State Stats

    • This year, the Chippewas score 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.9).
    • The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times this season, 12 fewer than the Golden Flashes have forced (20).
    • The Golden Flashes have put an average of 31.7 points per game on the board this season, 3.1 more than the 28.6 the Chippewas have surrendered.
    • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (9).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,711 yards (190.1 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 58% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 1,080 yards (120.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 31 catches for 211 yards (23.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Myles Bailey has piled up 28 carries for 113 yards (12.6 per game).
    • Kalil Pimpleton's team-leading 668 receiving yards (74.2 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Dallas Dixon has racked up 609 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 30 catches are good enough for 429 yards (47.7 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,092 yards (232.4 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 440 rushing yards (48.9 ypg) on 103 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Marquez Cooper, has carried the ball 141 times for 731 yards (81.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has piled up 92 carries for 481 yards (53.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Dante Cephas' team-high 807 receiving yards (89.7 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Nykeim Johnson has recorded 441 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
    • Keshunn Abram's 29 grabs are good enough for 432 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Kent State at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
