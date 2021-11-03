Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 0-0 MAC) have home advantage in a MAC clash versus the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4, 0-0 MAC) at Waldo Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

    Western Michigan and Central Michigan Stats

    • The Broncos score just 0.6 more points per game (29.0) than the Chippewas surrender (28.4).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chippewas' takeaways (6).
    • The Chippewas' average points scored this year (29.0) and the Broncos' points allowed (27.3) are within 1.7 points of each other.
    • This year the Chippewas have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 1,977 yards (247.1 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Sean Tyler's team-high 631 rushing yards (78.9 per game) have come on 106 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has rushed for 525 yards (65.6 per game) on 133 carries with nine touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's team-high 753 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has grabbed 30 passes for 499 yards (62.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Corey Crooms' 27 catches are good enough for 418 yards (52.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,481 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Lew Nichols, has carried the ball 166 times for 917 yards (114.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season De'Javion Stepney has taken 13 carries for 109 yards (13.6 per game).
    • Dallas Dixon's team-leading 565 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Kalil Pimpleton has put together a 553-yard season so far (69.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 30 grabs have yielded 429 yards (53.6 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Western Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Ball State

    L 45-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Kent State

    W 64-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Toledo

    L 34-15

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    Central Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Ohio

    W 30-27

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Toledo

    W 26-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 39-38

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

