    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Central Michigan needs a win to stay within striking distance for the MAC West title.
    Author:

    Central Michigan (6-4, 4-2) heads on the road on Wednesday night to take on Ball State (5-5, 3-3) in a MAC West contest.

    How to Watch: Central Michigan at Ball State Today

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Central Michigan at Ball State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Central Michigan comes into this game on a two-game winning streak, defeating Western Michigan and Kent State. The Chippewas are a one-point loss to Northern Illinois away from a five-game winning streak.

    On the season, CMU is second in the MAC in scoring offense and fifth in scoring defense. It leads the conference in passing yards per game and ranks 22nd in the FBS.

    Daniel Richardson has thrown for 2,011 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

    Ball State is coming off of its own one-point loss to Northern Illinois.

    The Cardinals rank ninth in the MAC in scoring offense but a third in scoring defense. The team is fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game, led by Carson Steele, who has hit the 100-yard mark in three of the last four games. The freshman is averaging 5.8 yards per carry over that span.

    Ball State won 45-20 when these teams met last December, with quarterback Drew Plitt throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

