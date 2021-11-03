How to Watch Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Mid-week action in the MAC continues on Wednesday, as Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) goes on the road to face Western Michigan (5-3, 2-2).

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: ESPNU

The Chippewas rank first in the MAC in passing offense, averaging 288 yards per game. Daniel Richardson has completed 58.3% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. JaCorey Sullivan has seven touchdown receptions, while Dallas Dixon has added six.

Defensively, the team ranks 112th in the country in passing yards allowed. CMU games are often high-scoring, but the defense has struggled too much to get the team consistently over .500.

The Broncos come in off of a loss to Toledo, losing 34-15 in the team's second-worst offensive showing of the year.

WMU leads the MAC in rushing yards allowed at 125 yards per game and is third in passing yards allowed. This is a defense that shut out Illinois State earlier in the season, plus held San Jose State to just three points.

Western Michigan has won the last three meetings of these teams and eight of the 10 meetings since 2011.

