Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wednesday night features a battle of directional Michigan teams.
    Author:

    Mid-week action in the MAC continues on Wednesday, as Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2) goes on the road to face Western Michigan (5-3, 2-2). 

    How to Watch: Central Michigan at Western Michigan Today

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream Central Michigan at Western Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Chippewas rank first in the MAC in passing offense, averaging 288 yards per game. Daniel Richardson has completed 58.3% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions. JaCorey Sullivan has seven touchdown receptions, while Dallas Dixon has added six.

    Defensively, the team ranks 112th in the country in passing yards allowed. CMU games are often high-scoring, but the defense has struggled too much to get the team consistently over .500.

    The Broncos come in off of a loss to Toledo, losing 34-15 in the team's second-worst offensive showing of the year.

    WMU leads the MAC in rushing yards allowed at 125 yards per game and is third in passing yards allowed. This is a defense that shut out Illinois State earlier in the season, plus held San Jose State to just three points.

    Western Michigan has won the last three meetings of these teams and eight of the 10 meetings since 2011.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPNU
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Magic

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) looks to throw during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Wizards

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) is congratulated by Broncos head coach Tim Lester (right) after replay review confirmed a touchdown by Jefferson against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy