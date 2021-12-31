How to Watch CFP Semifinals Georgia vs. Michigan

Skip to main content
    How to Watch the CFP Semifinals Georgia vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia and Michigan battle in the second CFP semifinal on Friday night at the Capital One Orange Bowl
    Michigan will make its first appearance in the College Football Playoffs on Friday night when it takes on No. 3 Georgia.

    How to Watch the CFP Semifinals at the Capital One Orange Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Georgia vs Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolverines weren't ranked when the season started but began the year with seven straight wins before losing their only game of the year to Michigan State. They recovered, though, to win the next four games including a huge 42-27 win against rival Ohio State for the first time in ten years.

    Michigan capped its its season off with a 42-3 win against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game to earn a spot in the CFP.

    Friday night they will take on Georgia with a berth in the national title game on the line.

    Georgia started the year with 12 straight wins, but were beat by Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game. The loss dropped the Bulldogs from the top seed to three and into a matchup with Michigan.

    The Bulldogs have used a great defense to lead the way, but have had questions marks on offense as quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled in the conference championship game.

    Both of these teams have used a very good defense and mistake-free offense to get to the playoff and will again look to use that combination to get a big win on Friday night in what should be a great game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

