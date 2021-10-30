Sep 25, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers (8) makes a catch during the second half East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4, 0-0 Big South) host a Big South clash against the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Buccaneer Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Campbell

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern and Campbell Stats

The Buccaneers rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (26.8) than the Fighting Camels give up (27.9).

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Fighting Camels' takeaways (0).

The Buccaneers defense has allowed 29.0 points per game this year, close to the same as the 30.9 the Fighting Camels have scored.

The Fighting Camels have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (2).

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Jack Chambers has been a dual threat to lead Charleston Southern in both passing and rushing. He has 1,764 passing yards (294.0 ypg), completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (58.0 ypg) on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season JD Moore has racked up 43 carries for 202 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Cayden Jordan's team-high 450 receiving yards (75.0 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions.

Garris Schwarting has reeled in 28 passes for 368 yards (61.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Demetrius Jones' 28 receptions have netted him 355 yards (59.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Campbell Players to Watch

Wiley Hartley leads Campbell with 1,327 passing yards (189.6 ypg) on 98-of-162 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 73 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 30 carries.

The team's top rusher, Bryant Barr, has carried the ball 54 times for 295 yards (42.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Jamerson has piled up 236 yards (33.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Caleb Snead's 668 receiving yards (95.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Julian Hill has put up a 263-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Jalen Kelsey's eight receptions have netted him 156 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

