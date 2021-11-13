Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte 49ers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) throws the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a C-USA showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

    Louisiana Tech and Charlotte Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29.0).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).
    • The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 34.0 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the 25.8 the 49ers have put on the board per contest.
    • This year the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Austin Kendall has been a dual threat to lead Louisiana Tech in both passing and rushing. He has 1,874 passing yards (208.2 ypg), completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 157 yards (17.4 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Marcus Williams Jr. has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 548 yards (60.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Smoke Harris' 547 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jerrod Means has collected 432 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
    • Tre Harris' 30 grabs have turned into 394 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • Chris Reynolds has thrown for 1,829 yards (203.2 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Calvin Camp, has carried the ball 81 times for 476 yards (52.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Shadrick Byrd has rushed for 426 yards (47.3 per game) on 98 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 216 yards (24.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Grant Dubose's 620 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Victor Tucker has recorded 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
    • Elijah Spencer's 18 grabs have turned into 243 yards (27.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    UTSA

    L 45-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 23-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UAB

    L 52-38

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    Charlotte Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    L 38-9

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 45-13

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rice

    W 31-24

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Charlotte at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

