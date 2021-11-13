Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) throws the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a C-USA showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Louisiana Tech and Charlotte Stats

This year, the Bulldogs score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29.0).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).

The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 34.0 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the 25.8 the 49ers have put on the board per contest.

This year the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Austin Kendall has been a dual threat to lead Louisiana Tech in both passing and rushing. He has 1,874 passing yards (208.2 ypg), completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 157 yards (17.4 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Williams Jr. has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 548 yards (60.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' 547 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has collected 432 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Tre Harris' 30 grabs have turned into 394 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds has thrown for 1,829 yards (203.2 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Calvin Camp, has carried the ball 81 times for 476 yards (52.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has rushed for 426 yards (47.3 per game) on 98 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 216 yards (24.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Grant Dubose's 620 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has recorded 553 receiving yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.

Elijah Spencer's 18 grabs have turned into 243 yards (27.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 UTSA L 45-16 Home 10/30/2021 Old Dominion L 23-20 Away 11/6/2021 UAB L 52-38 Away 11/13/2021 Charlotte - Home 11/19/2021 Southern Miss - Home 11/27/2021 Rice - Away

Charlotte Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Florida Atlantic L 38-9 Home 10/30/2021 Western Kentucky L 45-13 Away 11/6/2021 Rice W 31-24 Home 11/13/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 11/20/2021 Marshall - Home 11/27/2021 Old Dominion - Away

