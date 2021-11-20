Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte 49ers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) are on the road for a C-USA showdown versus the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Marshall

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Marshall vs. Charlotte

    Marshall vs Charlotte Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marshall

    -14.5

    61.5

    Marshall and Charlotte Stats

    • This year, the Thundering Herd average 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers allow (30.3).
    • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
    • The 49ers, on average, are scoring 7.2 more points per game this season (26.4) than the Thundering Herd are allowing (19.2).
    • This season the 49ers have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (16).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells leads Marshall with 3,093 passing yards (309.3 ypg) on 249-of-376 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 183 times for 939 yards (93.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 34 passes for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 211 yards (21.1 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Corey Gammage's 697 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 59 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Willie Johnson has put up a 560-yard season so far (56 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.
    • Xavier Gaines' 34 receptions have netted him 420 yards (42 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • Chris Reynolds has thrown for 2,277 yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Calvin Camp's team-high 503 rushing yards (50.3 per game) have come on 90 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Shadrick Byrd has collected 447 yards (44.7 per game) on 104 attempts with three touchdowns, while also grabbing 16 passes for 232 yards (23.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Grant Dubose's 728 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Victor Tucker has collected 587 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.
    • Elijah Spencer's 21 catches have netted him 317 yards (31.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Marshall at Charlotte

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
