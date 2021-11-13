Charlotte is within a game of first place in the C-USA East division. Can the 49ers keep pace Saturday when they visit Louisiana Tech?

Charlotte snapped a two-game losing streak last week, coming from behind to beat Rice in overtime 31–24. With that win, the 49ers improved to 5–4 and 3–2 in Conference USA play. This week against Louisiana Tech, they'll look for another win.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The 49ers' defense was tested last week, but they held Rice to 6.1 yards per play and 7-of-17 conversions on third down.

Charlotte also got a big performance from quarterback Chris Reynolds. The redshirt senior threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing.

Louisiana Tech is trying to bounce back from a 52–38 loss against UAB. Even in the defeat, sophomore receiver Smoke Harris stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday's meeting will be the first ever between Louisiana Tech and Charlotte. The 49ers have only been an FBS program since 2015.

Who will come away with the win in the inaugural matchup? Tune into Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday to find out.

