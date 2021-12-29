Skip to main content
    How to Watch the Cheez-It Bowl Clemson vs Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson and Iowa State meet for the first time ever in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.
    Clemson is in unfamiliar territory this year as it heads to Orlando for the Cheez-It Bowl to play Iowa State. The Tigers are typically one of the four teams vying for a national title in the College Football Playoff, but their 9-3 record this season wasn't enough to earn a trip to a New Year's Six bowl. 

    How to Watch the Cheez-It Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Clemson vs Iowa State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Clemson got off to a slow start as it was just 4-3 after losses to Georgia, NC State and Pitt. The Tigers turned it around, though, as they rolled off five straight wins that nearly got them back into the ACC Championship game.

    It is a year most schools would love to have but was tough for the Tigers, who have been so used to being at the top of the college football world. They can still finish off on a high note, though, when they take on an Iowa State team that finished just 7-5 this year.

    A year after making the Big 12 Championship Game, the Cyclones struggled to finish opportunities in 2021. Their five losses were all by 10 points or fewer, and two of them were by three or fewer, including a tough 31-29 setback to eventual Big 12 Champion Baylor.

    The Cyclones will look to close out a tough year with a big bowl win against Clemson on Tuesday night in what should be a great game.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Cheez-It Bowl Clemson vs. Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
