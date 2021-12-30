Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pittsburgh and Michigan State look to end surprising seasons with a bowl win Thursday night in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.
    Not a lot was expected from Michigan State in Mel Tucker's second year in East Lansing, but the Spartans surprised many in the country and almost won the Big Ten East.

    How to Watch the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Pitt vs. Michigan State on fuboTV:

    Led by Doak Walker winner Kenneth Walker III, the Spartans started the season 8-0 and had a huge win over rival Michigan. The next week, though, they were upset by Purdue and a loss to Ohio State two weeks later ended their bid to make the Big Ten Championship game.

    Walker III is skipping the bowl game to get ready for the NFL draft, but the Spartans still feel like they can slow down the high-powered Pitt offense Thursday and get a bowl win.

    Pitt comes to Atlanta 11-2 on the year and fresh off an ACC Championship after beating Wake Forest 45-21 in the title game. 

    The Panthers will have to beat the Spartans without Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett, as he is also skipping the bowl game.

    Both of these teams will have to play the game without their best player but are still very good teams. This should be a great game between two schools looking to finish their season off with a big bowl win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

