Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Cotton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Cotton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will battle on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Cincinnati

    Alabama and Cincinnati Stats

    • The Crimson Tide put up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats allow (16.1).
    • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).
    • The Bearcats have averaged 19.0 more points scored this season (39.2) than the Crimson Tide have allowed (20.2).
    • The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has 4,315 passing yards (331.9 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 43 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 222 times for 1,068 yards (82.2 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 32 passes for 268 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 284 yards (21.8 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jameson Williams' 1,445 receiving yards (111.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 68 receptions and 15 touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has caught 96 passes for 1,135 yards (87.3 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Slade Bolden's 32 catches have netted him 333 yards (25.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 3,190 passing yards (245.4 ypg), completing 65.9% of his passes and throwing 30 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 361 yards (27.8 ypg) on 100 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jerome Ford's team-high 1,242 rushing yards (95.5 per game) have come on 200 carries, with 19 touchdowns this year. He's also added 18 catches for 209 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's team-high 867 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has put up a 477-yard season so far (36.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Tre Tucker's 32 grabs this season have resulted in 414 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Arkansas

    W 42-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Auburn

    W 24-22

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Georgia

    W 41-24

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    W 48-14

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    W 35-13

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Houston

    W 35-20

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Cincinnati vs. Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

