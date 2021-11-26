Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) take on a fellow AAC foe when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Cincinnati and East Carolina Stats

This year, the Bearcats put up 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates surrender (25.5).

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).

The Pirates have put an average of 31.2 points per game on the board this season, 15.2 more than the 16.0 the Bearcats have surrendered.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 2,699 passing yards (245.4 ypg), completing 66.5% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 325 yards (29.5 ypg) on 83 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 162 times for 970 yards (88.2 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 192 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's team-leading 666 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with six touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has racked up 416 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Tre Tucker has hauled in 29 receptions for 362 yards (32.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 2,907 yards (264.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 226 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 108 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell's team-high 1,077 rushing yards (97.9 per game) have come on 157 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 257 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has racked up 553 yards (50.3 per game) on 151 carries with four touchdowns.

Tyler Snead's team-leading 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with four touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson has recorded 510 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes this year.

Audie Omotosho's 37 grabs have netted him 481 yards (43.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa W 28-20 Home 11/12/2021 South Florida W 45-28 Away 11/20/2021 SMU W 48-14 Home 11/26/2021 East Carolina - Away

East Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Temple W 45-3 Home 11/13/2021 Memphis W 30-29 Away 11/20/2021 Navy W 38-35 Away 11/26/2021 Cincinnati - Home

