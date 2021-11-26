Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. East Carolina Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) take on a fellow AAC foe when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
    Cincinnati and East Carolina Stats

    • This year, the Bearcats put up 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates surrender (25.5).
    • The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Pirates have forced (19).
    • The Pirates have put an average of 31.2 points per game on the board this season, 15.2 more than the 16.0 the Bearcats have surrendered.
    • The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 2,699 passing yards (245.4 ypg), completing 66.5% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 325 yards (29.5 ypg) on 83 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 162 times for 970 yards (88.2 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 192 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's team-leading 666 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has racked up 416 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Tre Tucker has hauled in 29 receptions for 362 yards (32.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Holton Ahlers has thrown for 2,907 yards (264.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 226 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 108 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Keaton Mitchell's team-high 1,077 rushing yards (97.9 per game) have come on 157 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 257 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rahjai Harris has racked up 553 yards (50.3 per game) on 151 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Tyler Snead's team-leading 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • C.J. Johnson has recorded 510 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes this year.
    • Audie Omotosho's 37 grabs have netted him 481 yards (43.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulsa

    W 28-20

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Florida

    W 45-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    W 48-14

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    East Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Temple

    W 45-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Memphis

    W 30-29

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Navy

    W 38-35

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Cincinnati at East Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
