    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars: AAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ryan Montgomery (22) scores a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 35-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At East Carolina Pirates 48

    The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC) will battle in the AAC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston

    Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Houston

    Cincinnati vs Houston Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cincinnati

    -10.5

    52.5

    Cincinnati and Houston Stats

    • The Bearcats put up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (19.8).
    • The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
    • The Cougars have averaged 23.0 more points scored this year (38.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (15.8).
    • This season the Cougars have 11 turnovers, 20 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (31).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 66% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (28.5 ypg) on 93 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jerome Ford has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,055 yards (87.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has racked up 452 receiving yards (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.
    • Tre Tucker's 31 receptions have netted him 397 yards (33.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune has thrown for 3,013 yards (251.1 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 162 times for 844 yards (70.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 102 carries for 492 yards (41.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's 1,027 receiving yards (85.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 71 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
    • Jeremy Singleton has grabbed 26 passes for 470 yards (39.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Christian Trahan's 34 receptions have netted him 368 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    American Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
