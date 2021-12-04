Publish date:
How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars: AAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC) will battle in the AAC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 4:00 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-10.5
52.5
Cincinnati and Houston Stats
- The Bearcats put up 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars allow per matchup (19.8).
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
- The Cougars have averaged 23.0 more points scored this year (38.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (15.8).
- This season the Cougars have 11 turnovers, 20 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (31).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 66% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (28.5 ypg) on 93 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Jerome Ford has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,055 yards (87.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 192 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Alec Pierce's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Tyler Scott has racked up 452 receiving yards (37.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.
- Tre Tucker's 31 receptions have netted him 397 yards (33.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune has thrown for 3,013 yards (251.1 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.7% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 162 times for 844 yards (70.3 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has racked up 102 carries for 492 yards (41.0 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's 1,027 receiving yards (85.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 71 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
- Jeremy Singleton has grabbed 26 passes for 470 yards (39.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Christian Trahan's 34 receptions have netted him 368 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
