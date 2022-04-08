How to Watch the Cincinnati Bearcats Online

The Cincinnati Bearcats were one of the best teams in college football In 2021. With the departure of quarterback Desmond Ridder, will this team be able to match last year's success?

The Bearcats were undefeated until the last game of the season when they faced Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Luke Fickell has turned Cincinnati into a perennial 10-game winner almost every season he's been there. Fickell took over in 2017, and the Bearcats won just four games. They followed it up with two consecutive 11-win seasons and were on their way to another 10-win season had it not been for the pandemic canceling all professional and collegiate sports.

With Ridder gone, Fickell will look to his backup from last year, Evan Prater. Prater was a four-star recruit who should fit well in that Bearcat offense that did well in previous seasons. This team has dealt with adversity over the last few years and will likely be in good hands again, especially at wide receiver. Jadon Thompson and Tyler Scott will likely be the two outside receivers, with Tre Tucker as the slot. Tucker is a speedster with a 40-yard-dash time that came in under 4.4 seconds. Cincinnati fans should feel confident that the 2022 offense will be in good hands.

The defense is also shaping up to be as impressive as last year for Cincinnati. Last season, Jaheim Thomas started in eight games for the Bearcats but will likely be their starting weakside linebacker. The Bearcats had one of the 10 best defenses in college football. In 10 of the 14 games last year, they gave up 20 or fewer points and hoping that success can carry over into this season. Cincinnati is once again favored to win the American Athletic Conference, and under Fickell's tutelage, the Bearcats have a great chance.

