    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) leaps with the ball in the 4th quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC showdown versus the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

    Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. SMU

    Cincinnati vs SMU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cincinnati

    -10.5

    65

    Cincinnati and SMU Stats

    • The Bearcats put up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).
    • The Bearcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The Mustangs have put an average of 41.6 points per game on the board this year, 25.4 more than the 16.2 the Bearcats have surrendered.
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over 15 times, 13 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (28).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has thrown for 2,425 yards (242.5 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 65.9% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards (27.9 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Jerome Ford's team-high 888 rushing yards (88.8 per game) have come on 142 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has put together a 322-yard season so far (32.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
    • Michael Young Jr.'s 24 catches have turned into 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 3,264 passing yards (326.4 ypg) on 267-of-382 passing with 37 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 191 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tre Siggers, has carried the ball 137 times for 663 yards (66.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for 517 yards (51.7 per game) on 73 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's team-leading 803 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has reeled in 51 passes for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 45 catches this season have resulted in 567 yards (56.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    SMU at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

