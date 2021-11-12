Cincinnati vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Kelley Joiner (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Cincinnati and South Florida Stats

The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).

The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.

The Bulls have averaged 9.9 more points scored this year (24.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (14.9).

The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 2,121 passing yards (235.7 ypg) on 158-of-248 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 214 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jerome Ford has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 888 yards (98.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's team-high 603 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has put together a 295-yard season so far (32.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Michael Young Jr.'s 20 receptions have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,289 yards (143.2 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (29.2 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 507 yards (56.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 340 yards (37.8 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 576 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 217-yard season so far (24.1 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.

Omarion Dollison's 18 catches this season have resulted in 168 yards (18.7 ypg).

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Navy W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Tulane W 31-12 Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa W 28-20 Home 11/12/2021 South Florida - Away 11/20/2021 SMU - Home 11/26/2021 East Carolina - Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Temple W 34-14 Home 10/28/2021 East Carolina L 29-14 Away 11/6/2021 Houston L 54-42 Home 11/12/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/20/2021 Tulane - Away 11/26/2021 UCF - Away

