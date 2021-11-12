Cincinnati vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Kelley Joiner (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati

    Cincinnati and South Florida Stats

    • The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).
    • The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.
    • The Bulls have averaged 9.9 more points scored this year (24.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (14.9).
    • The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 2,121 passing yards (235.7 ypg) on 158-of-248 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 214 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jerome Ford has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 888 yards (98.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's team-high 603 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has put together a 295-yard season so far (32.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
    • Michael Young Jr.'s 20 receptions have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,289 yards (143.2 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (29.2 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 507 yards (56.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 340 yards (37.8 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
    • Xavier Weaver's 576 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 217-yard season so far (24.1 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.
    • Omarion Dollison's 18 catches this season have resulted in 168 yards (18.7 ypg).

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Navy

    W 27-20

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Tulane

    W 31-12

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulsa

    W 28-20

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Temple

    W 34-14

    Home

    10/28/2021

    East Carolina

    L 29-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Houston

    L 54-42

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Cincinnati at South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

