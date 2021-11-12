Cincinnati vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Cincinnati and South Florida Stats
- The Bearcats put up 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls give up (34.3).
- The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.
- The Bulls have averaged 9.9 more points scored this year (24.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (14.9).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (24).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 2,121 passing yards (235.7 ypg) on 158-of-248 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 214 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Jerome Ford has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 888 yards (98.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Alec Pierce's team-high 603 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Tyler Scott has put together a 295-yard season so far (32.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
- Michael Young Jr.'s 20 receptions have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,289 yards (143.2 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (29.2 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 507 yards (56.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
- This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 340 yards (37.8 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
- Xavier Weaver's 576 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jimmy Horn Jr. has put up a 217-yard season so far (24.1 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.
- Omarion Dollison's 18 catches this season have resulted in 168 yards (18.7 ypg).
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Navy
W 27-20
Away
10/30/2021
Tulane
W 31-12
Away
11/6/2021
Tulsa
W 28-20
Home
11/12/2021
South Florida
-
Away
11/20/2021
SMU
-
Home
11/26/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
South Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Temple
W 34-14
Home
10/28/2021
East Carolina
L 29-14
Away
11/6/2021
Houston
L 54-42
Home
11/12/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/20/2021
Tulane
-
Away
11/26/2021
UCF
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Cincinnati at South Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)