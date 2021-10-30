Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman James Tunstall (72) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated UCF Knights 56-21. Ucf Knights At Cincinnati Bearcats 161

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati and Tulane Stats

The Bearcats put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

The Green Wave have scored 31.9 points per game this year, 17.3 more than the Bearcats have given up.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,620 yards (231.4 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 117 times for 799 yards (114.1 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Ryan Montgomery has racked up 125 yards (17.9 per game) on 19 attempts.

Alec Pierce's team-high 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has recorded 255 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 17 receptions for 188 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,598 passing yards (228.3 ypg) on 125-of-212 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 96 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Cameron Carroll's team-high 352 rushing yards (50.3 per game) have come on 71 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 179 yards (25.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyjae Spears has collected 201 yards (28.7 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Tyrick James' team-leading 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Deuce Watts has put together a 253-yard season so far (36.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Jaetavian Toles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 214 yards (30.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/8/2021 Temple W 52-3 Home 10/16/2021 UCF W 56-21 Home 10/23/2021 Navy W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Tulane - Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa - Home 11/12/2021 South Florida - Away 11/20/2021 SMU - Home

Tulane Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 East Carolina L 52-29 Away 10/7/2021 Houston L 40-22 Home 10/21/2021 SMU L 55-26 Away 10/30/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/6/2021 UCF - Away 11/13/2021 Tulsa - Home 11/20/2021 South Florida - Home

Regional restrictions apply.