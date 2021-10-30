Publish date:
How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulane Green Wave: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC battle against the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tulane vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Yulman Stadium
Cincinnati and Tulane Stats
- The Bearcats put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
- The Green Wave have scored 31.9 points per game this year, 17.3 more than the Bearcats have given up.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has thrown for 1,620 yards (231.4 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 117 times for 799 yards (114.1 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ryan Montgomery has racked up 125 yards (17.9 per game) on 19 attempts.
- Alec Pierce's team-high 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Tyler Scott has recorded 255 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes this year.
- Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 17 receptions for 188 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,598 passing yards (228.3 ypg) on 125-of-212 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 96 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Cameron Carroll's team-high 352 rushing yards (50.3 per game) have come on 71 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 179 yards (25.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Tyjae Spears has collected 201 yards (28.7 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.
- Tyrick James' team-leading 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Deuce Watts has put together a 253-yard season so far (36.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
- Jaetavian Toles' 14 catches this season have resulted in 214 yards (30.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/8/2021
Temple
W 52-3
Home
10/16/2021
UCF
W 56-21
Home
10/23/2021
Navy
W 27-20
Away
10/30/2021
Tulane
-
Away
11/6/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
11/12/2021
South Florida
-
Away
11/20/2021
SMU
-
Home
Tulane Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
East Carolina
L 52-29
Away
10/7/2021
Houston
L 40-22
Home
10/21/2021
SMU
L 55-26
Away
10/30/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/6/2021
UCF
-
Away
11/13/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Florida
-
Home
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Cincinnati at Tulane
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
