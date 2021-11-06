Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) pressures Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium, in an AAC battle. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -22.5 55

Cincinnati and Tulsa Stats

The Bearcats score 39.9 points per game, nine more than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (30.9).

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane have averaged 10.1 more points this season (24.4) than the Bearcats have allowed (14.3).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (23).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 1,847 passing yards (230.9 ypg) on 143-of-225 passing with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 171 rushing yards (21.4 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 135 times for 864 yards (108 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.

Alec Pierce's 490 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has grabbed 15 passes for 280 yards (35 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Josh Whyle's 15 receptions are good enough for 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,079 yards (259.9 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Deneric Prince has rushed for 406 yards (50.8 per game) on 74 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's team-leading 573 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sam Crawford Jr. has collected 457 receiving yards (57.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.

JuanCarlos Santana's 30 catches have yielded 440 yards (55 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.