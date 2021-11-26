Cincinnati looks to complete an undefeated regular season when it takes on East Carolina on Friday.

No. 4 Cincinnati (11-0, 7-0) will look to close out a 12-0 regular season on Friday when it faces East Carolina (7-4. 5-2).

How to Watch: Cincinnati at East Carolina Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: ABC

The Bearcats currently sit fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, putting the team in line to be the first Group of 5 program to make the playoffs.

The team is coming off of a 48-14 dismantling of SMU, with QB Desmond Ridder throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He added two more touchdowns as a runner and receiver.

Defensively, Cincinnati has the sixth-best scoring defense in the country, led by Deshawn Pace's four interceptions and Curtis Brooks's 5.5 sacks.

As for the Pirates, the team ranks 49th in scoring offense and 61st in scoring defense. Holton Ahlers has thrown 17 touchdown passes and rushed for six on the season, while Keaton Mitchell has rushed for 1,077 yards and nine touchdowns.

When these teams last met in 2020, Cincinnati won 55-17, thanks in part to a 28-10 advantage in the second quarter. Ridder threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, plus added a rushing touchdown as well.

The Bearcats have won three games in a row against East Carolina.

