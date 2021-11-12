No. 5 Cincinnati heads to Tampa looking to stay unbeaten and make a statement against South Florida.

With the highest ever ranking for a “Group of Six” team in the College Football Playoff standings, Cincinnati puts its undefeated record on the line after narrowly escaping an upset Saturday against Tulsa.

A win today against South Florida would give the Bearcats their second 10-0 start in school history and would be the fourth 10-game win streak in school history. Cincinnati is 40-6 (.870) since the start of 2018 and sports an 18-1 record (.947) since the start of 2020. The Bearcats' only loss over the last 23 months coming by three points to current No. 1 Georgia in the 2020 Peach Bowl.

How to Watch Cincinnati at South Florida Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Cincinnati at South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder has thrown for 20 touchdowns this season and has posted multiple scores in three straight games. Last year against USF, Ridder threw three interceptions, his only multi-interception game of 2020 in a 28-7 Bearcats home win. Ridder enters this game needing two touchdown passes to supplant Gino Guidugli as Cincinnati’s all-time leader in school history.

South Florida has lost five of its last six games and has dropped three straight to Cincinnati in this series.

Timmy McClain made his sixth straight start at quarterback last week against Houston, marking the longest starting string under head coach Jeff Scott, who saw five different starting QBs in his first 12 games at USF. McClain, a freshman, had a career-high two touchdown passes in the 54-42 home loss against the Cougars.