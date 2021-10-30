Cincinnati, the surprise No. 2 team in the country, is in for another test against Tulane on Saturday.

Cincinnati has been one of the hottest teams this year and one of college football's biggest surprises. The Bearcats have never been as high as No. 2 in the country in program history until now.

Cincinnati is led by potential NFL quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has 1,620 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions this year. Jerome Ford has led the way on the ground with 117 carries for 799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Cincinnati vs. Tulane on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati is undefeated this season at 7-0. Its biggest win so far came against No. 9 Notre Dame, a 24-13 victory. The Bearcats' most recent game against Navy was one of their toughest tests this season, but they squeaked out a 27-20 win.

Tulane is 1-6 this year. The Green Wave have only beat Morgan State. They have some pretty close losses to Oklahoma, which was No. 2 at the time, Ole Miss, and SMU—all ranked opponents.

Navy gave the Bearcats a little scare. Can Tulane do the same?

Regional restrictions may apply.