Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati, the surprise No. 2 team in the country, is in for another test against Tulane on Saturday.
    Author:

    Cincinnati has been one of the hottest teams this year and one of college football's biggest surprises. The Bearcats have never been as high as No. 2 in the country in program history until now.

    Cincinnati is led by potential NFL quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has 1,620 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions this year. Jerome Ford has led the way on the ground with 117 carries for 799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Cincinnati vs. Tulane on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cincinnati is undefeated this season at 7-0. Its biggest win so far came against No. 9 Notre Dame, a 24-13 victory. The Bearcats' most recent game against Navy was one of their toughest tests this season, but they squeaked out a 27-20 win.

    Tulane is 1-6 this year. The Green Wave have only beat Morgan State. They have some pretty close losses to Oklahoma, which was No. 2 at the time, Ole Miss, and SMU—all ranked opponents.

    Navy gave the Bearcats a little scare. Can Tulane do the same? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy