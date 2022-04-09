Clemson Spring Game Stream

Clemson takes the field on Saturday for its annual spring football game as it looks to bounce back from a down 2021 season.

Clemson's 2021 season would be good by most teams' standards, but a 10-3 record was a down year for the Tigers.

How to Watch the Clemson Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Clemson Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson has been one of the best teams in the country lately, but in 2021 the Tigers stumbled early, and despite a great end to the year, it didn't make the ACC Championship game.

In conference play, the Tigers dropped games against NC State and Pitt but won its last five games and then beat Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl.

In 2021 Clemson opened the season against eventual national champion Georgia. Still, the schedule is much kinder this year as the Tigers play Georgia Tech, Furman, and Louisiana Tech to start the year.

Clemson travels to Notre Dame in November, but the schedule is light, and the Tigers will have every opportunity to get back to the top of the ACC.

Saturday, the Tigers fans will get to see the strides the team has made and if quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has made any improvements after struggling at times last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.