Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044

    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044

    The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in a clash of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

    Betting Information for Clemson vs. Florida State

    Clemson vs Florida State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -9.5

    47.5

    Clemson and Florida State Stats

    • The Tigers score 20.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.4).
    • This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).
    • The Seminoles have averaged 16.7 more points scored this season (31.3) than the Tigers have allowed (14.6).
    • This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,102 yards (157.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Kobe Pace's team-high 327 rushing yards (46.7 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Will Shipley has collected 263 yards (37.6 per game) on 54 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata's 352 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Justyn Ross has racked up 341 receiving yards (48.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.
    • Davis Allen's 15 receptions have netted him 101 yards (14.4 ypg).

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Jordan Travis has thrown for 636 yards (90.9 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 344 rushing yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 86 times for 683 yards (97.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 57 carries for 419 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Ontaria Wilson's 206 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Parchment has racked up 192 receiving yards (27.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes this year.
    • Keyshawn Helton's 11 grabs have turned into 182 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Florida State at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy