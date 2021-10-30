Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044

The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in a clash of ACC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Clemson vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -9.5 47.5

Clemson and Florida State Stats

The Tigers score 20.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles give up per outing (26.4).

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).

The Seminoles have averaged 16.7 more points scored this season (31.3) than the Tigers have allowed (14.6).

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (9).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,102 yards (157.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 236 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kobe Pace's team-high 327 rushing yards (46.7 per game) have come on 60 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Will Shipley has collected 263 yards (37.6 per game) on 54 attempts with five touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata's 352 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Justyn Ross has racked up 341 receiving yards (48.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.

Davis Allen's 15 receptions have netted him 101 yards (14.4 ypg).

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis has thrown for 636 yards (90.9 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 344 rushing yards (49.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 86 times for 683 yards (97.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 57 carries for 419 yards (59.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson's 206 receiving yards (29.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with three touchdowns.

Andrew Parchment has racked up 192 receiving yards (27.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes this year.

Keyshawn Helton's 11 grabs have turned into 182 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

