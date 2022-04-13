Skip to main content

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers Online All Season Long

The Tigers are looking to bounce back from their worst season since 2014. Can highly-touted quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei lead the team to a national championship?

The last time the Tigers lost more than two games in a single season was in 2014 when they went 10-3. It's hard to imagine a team would need to feel like a bounce-back season would come after winning 10 games, but Clemson is hoping for a bounce-back year. D.J. Uiagalelei struggled last year, throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Uiagalelei was getting a good idea of how the offense can work in 2021 but expect him to produce impressive numbers this season.

Clemson also lost Travis Etienne, its all-time leading rusher, to the NFL. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace split carries all season and combined for 1,380 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Shipley will likely be the feature back for Clemson this season, but he and Pace are expected to make big jumps in production this season. Shipley, Pace, Uiagalelei, and a receiving corp of Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, and Beaux Collins will be a great offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson will return Myles Murphy, who led the team in sacks last year with eight. Murphy, Xavier Thomas, Trenton Simpson, and K.J. Henry combined for 23 sacks last season, and all players will return to this year's team. This should be a formidable front seven, and with Kenny Pickett leaving for the NFL, it's unlikely Pitt has the best team in the ACC again.

Watch the Clemson Tigers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson's success will hinge on Uiagalelei, the best quarterback prospect in the country coming out of high school a few short years ago. There is very little in Clemson's way which would stop the team from winning the ACC this year. Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in college football and always follows an unsuccessful year with a successful year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL
College Football

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers Online

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
JOE BURROW
NFL

How to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

Idaho State vs. Boise State Stream

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17988695
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy