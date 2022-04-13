How to Watch the Clemson Tigers Online

The Tigers are looking to bounce back from their worst season since 2014. Can highly-touted quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei lead the team to a national championship?

The last time the Tigers lost more than two games in a single season was in 2014 when they went 10-3. It's hard to imagine a team would need to feel like a bounce-back season would come after winning 10 games, but Clemson is hoping for a bounce-back year. D.J. Uiagalelei struggled last year, throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Uiagalelei was getting a good idea of how the offense can work in 2021 but expect him to produce impressive numbers this season.

Clemson also lost Travis Etienne, its all-time leading rusher, to the NFL. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace split carries all season and combined for 1,380 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Shipley will likely be the feature back for Clemson this season, but he and Pace are expected to make big jumps in production this season. Shipley, Pace, Uiagalelei, and a receiving corp of Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, and Beaux Collins will be a great offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson will return Myles Murphy, who led the team in sacks last year with eight. Murphy, Xavier Thomas, Trenton Simpson, and K.J. Henry combined for 23 sacks last season, and all players will return to this year's team. This should be a formidable front seven, and with Kenny Pickett leaving for the NFL, it's unlikely Pitt has the best team in the ACC again.

Clemson's success will hinge on Uiagalelei, the best quarterback prospect in the country coming out of high school a few short years ago. There is very little in Clemson's way which would stop the team from winning the ACC this year. Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in college football and always follows an unsuccessful year with a successful year.

