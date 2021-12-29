Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones play in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Clemson

    Clemson and Iowa State Stats

    • The Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones allow (20.6).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • The Cyclones have scored 32.8 points per game this year, 17.8 more than the Tigers have given up.
    • The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,059 yards (171.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 304 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Will Shipley's team-high 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 131 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has racked up 590 yards (49.2 per game) on 93 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 47 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Beaux Collins' 28 grabs have netted him 387 yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,984 passing yards (248.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 224 yards (18.7 ypg) on 80 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 253 times for 1,472 yards (122.7 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (25.2 per game) on 36 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Xavier Hutchinson's 953 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 82 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Charlie Kolar has grabbed 58 passes for 723 yards (60.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    W 44-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    W 48-27

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Carolina

    W 30-0

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    Iowa State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 41-38

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 28-21

    Away

    11/26/2021

    TCU

    W 48-14

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch the Cheez-It Bowl Clemson vs. Iowa State

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy (15) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa State vs. Clemson: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Traditional: Peninsula Catholic (VA) vs Milton (GA)

    45 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch DePaul at Butler in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nicholls State at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Dec 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Drew Lutz (3) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the fist half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy