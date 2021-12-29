Clemson Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Cheez-It Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) celebrates with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) after scoring a touchdown South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones play in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Clemson and Iowa State Stats

The Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (26.8) than the Cyclones allow (20.6).

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The Cyclones have scored 32.8 points per game this year, 17.8 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (18).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,059 yards (171.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 304 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley's team-high 678 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 131 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has racked up 590 yards (49.2 per game) on 93 carries with six touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (43.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 47 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Beaux Collins' 28 grabs have netted him 387 yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy has been a dual threat to lead Iowa State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,984 passing yards (248.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 224 yards (18.7 ypg) on 80 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 253 times for 1,472 yards (122.7 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 302 receiving yards (25.2 per game) on 36 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson's 953 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 82 receptions and five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has grabbed 58 passes for 723 yards (60.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 UConn W 44-7 Home 11/20/2021 Wake Forest W 48-27 Home 11/27/2021 South Carolina W 30-0 Away 12/29/2021 Iowa State - Away

Iowa State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Texas Tech L 41-38 Away 11/20/2021 Oklahoma L 28-21 Away 11/26/2021 TCU W 48-14 Home 12/29/2021 Clemson - Home

