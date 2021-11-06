Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) reacts a 21 yard touchdown play against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

    Clemson and Louisville Stats

    • The Tigers average 21.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Cardinals allow per contest (27.1).
    • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11.
    • The Cardinals, on average, are scoring 14.1 more points per game this season (29.4) than the Tigers are allowing (15.3).
    • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,291 passing yards (161.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 55.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 227 rushing yards (28.4 ypg) on 76 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Will Shipley's team-high 391 rushing yards (48.9 per game) have come on 79 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has racked up 327 yards (40.9 per game) on 60 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 426 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has caught 21 passes for 404 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Davis Allen's 17 receptions have netted him 115 yards (14.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Micale Cunningham has thrown for 1,902 yards (237.8 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 556 yards (69.5 ypg) on 110 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Jalen Mitchell has taken 109 carries for 493 yards (61.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jordan Watkins' 377 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Marshon Ford has grabbed 33 passes for 361 yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Justin Marshall's 20 receptions have netted him 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    Syracuse

    W 17-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 30-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    Louisville Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Virginia

    L 34-33

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Boston College

    W 28-14

    Home

    10/30/2021

    NC State

    L 28-13

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Clemson at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
