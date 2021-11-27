Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown (15) celebrates with students following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) are home against the Clemson Tigers (8-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Clemson and South Carolina Stats

The Tigers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per contest the Gamecocks surrender.

This year, the Tigers have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (23).

The Gamecocks have scored 23.3 points per game this year, 6.9 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,960 yards (178.2 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 55.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 271 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 93 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley's team-high 550 rushing yards (50.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has taken 86 carries for 532 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' team-high 524 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Beaux Collins' 26 receptions have yielded 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (88.6 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White's team-high 561 rushing yards (51.0 per game) have come on 81 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 183 yards (16.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Kevin Harris has piled up 113 carries for 472 yards (42.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-leading 630 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has put up a 314-yard season so far (28.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes.

Nick Muse's 18 catches this season have resulted in 194 yards (17.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Louisville W 30-24 Away 11/13/2021 UConn W 44-7 Home 11/20/2021 Wake Forest W 48-27 Home 11/27/2021 South Carolina - Away

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Florida W 40-17 Home 11/13/2021 Missouri L 31-28 Away 11/20/2021 Auburn W 21-17 Home 11/27/2021 Clemson - Home

