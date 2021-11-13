Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (6-3) and UConn Huskies (1-8) will do battle on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. UConn

    Betting Information for Clemson vs. UConn

    Clemson vs UConn Betting Information

    Clemson

    -41

    51

    Clemson and UConn Stats

    • This year, the Tigers put up 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies give up (36.0).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).
    • The Tigers have allowed 16.2 points per game this year, the same amount as the Huskies have scored.
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,511 passing yards (167.9 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 239 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Will Shipley's team-high 438 rushing yards (48.7 per game) have come on 93 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has rushed for 341 yards (37.9 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 484 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (48.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Beaux Collins has hauled in 17 receptions for 201 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has thrown for 938 yards (104.2 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 56.3% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 99 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Nathan Carter has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 469 yards (52.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has taken 73 carries for 246 yards (27.3 per game).
    • Keelan Marion's 420 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Kevens Clercius has racked up 185 receiving yards (20.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes this year.
    • Aaron Turner's 25 receptions this season have resulted in 160 yards (17.8 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Connecticut at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
