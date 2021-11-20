Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is hit as he throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC battle against the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -4.5 56.5

Clemson and Wake Forest Stats

This year, the Tigers score 4.7 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Demon Deacons give up (29.1).

This year, the Tigers have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (21).

The Demon Deacons have averaged 29.4 more points scored this season (44.7) than the Tigers have allowed (15.3).

This season the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Clemson with 1,752 passing yards (175.2 ypg) on 167-of-304 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 241 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley's team-high 438 rushing yards (43.8 per game) have come on 93 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has racked up 62 carries for 341 yards (34.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' 524 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 47 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (43.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Beaux Collins' 22 receptions have netted him 241 yards (24.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,157 yards (315.7 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 30 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 329 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 75 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 533 yards (53.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has racked up 477 yards (47.7 per game) on 94 carries with six touchdowns.

A.T. Perry's 918 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 47 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson has put together an 860-yard season so far (86.0 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes.

Taylor Morin's 28 catches are good enough for 415 yards (41.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

