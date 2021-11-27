Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Will Clemson tie its longest winning streak in the Palmetto Bowl or will South Carolina halt the Tigers' run? The two teams meet for the 118th time Saturday.
    The 118th playing of the Palmetto Bowl pits an 8-3 Clemson team against a 6-5 South Carolina team. The Tigers are looking to tie a record with their eighth straight win in the series, while the Gamecocks are looking for their first win over their in-state rival since 2013. 

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Clemson vs. South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season's game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson has scored at least 34 points in each of its seven wins on its current win streak, getting into the 50s twice. South Carolina has finished within one possession just once in that span, back in 2015.

    All-time, Clemson holds a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896. Before the Tigers' current winning streak, South Carolina had won five straight and six of eight.

    Clemson comes into this game with four straight wins, including knocking off No. 21 Wake Forest last week. South Carolina also pulled off an upset last week, taking down Auburn 21-17. Tune in to see how first-year head coach Shane Beamer's squad matches up against Dabo Swinney. 

