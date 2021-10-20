Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) is tackled by Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) as safety E.J. Jackson (21) and defensive lineman Sam Burton (0) close in during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will clash with a fellow Sun Belt team when they go to the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina

    Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State Stats

    • This year, the Chanticleers average 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (23.5).
    • This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).
    • The Mountaineers have averaged 16.5 more points this year (31.5) than the Chanticleers have allowed (15.0).
    • This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, eight more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (2).

    Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

    • Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,478 passing yards (246.3 ypg) on 87-of-109 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Reese White has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 455 yards (75.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Shermari Jones has racked up 405 yards (67.5 per game) on 45 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jaivon Heiligh's 573 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Likely has hauled in 27 passes for 513 yards (85.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Kameron Brown has hauled in 15 grabs for 248 yards (41.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has thrown for 1,495 yards (249.2 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 66.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Nate Noel's team-high 551 rushing yards (91.8 per game) have come on 97 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has piled up 353 yards (58.8 per game) on 67 carries with eight touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's team-leading 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Thomas Hennigan has put up a 351-yard season so far (58.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.
    • Malik Williams' 27 grabs this season have resulted in 342 yards (57.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    UMass

    W 53-3

    Home

    10/2/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 59-6

    Home

    10/7/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 52-20

    Away

    10/20/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    Appalachian State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/23/2021

    Marshall

    W 31-30

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Georgia State

    W 45-16

    Away

    10/12/2021

    Louisiana

    L 41-13

    Away

    10/20/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

