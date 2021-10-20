Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/20/2021

Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) is tackled by Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) as safety E.J. Jackson (21) and defensive lineman Sam Burton (0) close in during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) will clash with a fellow Sun Belt team when they go to the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State Stats

This year, the Chanticleers average 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (23.5).

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, five fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (8).

The Mountaineers have averaged 16.5 more points this year (31.5) than the Chanticleers have allowed (15.0).

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, eight more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (2).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,478 passing yards (246.3 ypg) on 87-of-109 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Reese White has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 455 yards (75.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Shermari Jones has racked up 405 yards (67.5 per game) on 45 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh's 573 receiving yards (95.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has hauled in 27 passes for 513 yards (85.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Kameron Brown has hauled in 15 grabs for 248 yards (41.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Chase Brice has thrown for 1,495 yards (249.2 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 66.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Nate Noel's team-high 551 rushing yards (91.8 per game) have come on 97 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Camerun Peoples has piled up 353 yards (58.8 per game) on 67 carries with eight touchdowns.

Corey Sutton's team-leading 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with three touchdowns.

Thomas Hennigan has put up a 351-yard season so far (58.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes.

Malik Williams' 27 grabs this season have resulted in 342 yards (57.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 UMass W 53-3 Home 10/2/2021 UL Monroe W 59-6 Home 10/7/2021 Arkansas State W 52-20 Away 10/20/2021 Appalachian State - Away 10/28/2021 Troy - Home 11/6/2021 Georgia Southern - Away 11/13/2021 Georgia State - Home

Appalachian State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/23/2021 Marshall W 31-30 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia State W 45-16 Away 10/12/2021 Louisiana L 41-13 Away 10/20/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home 10/30/2021 UL Monroe - Home 11/6/2021 Arkansas State - Away 11/13/2021 South Alabama - Home

