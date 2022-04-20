How to Watch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Online

Coastal Carolina has lost three games over the last two seasons. Can the Chanticleers continue that momentum into this year?

Led by quarterback Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina is looking like it will be a force to be reckoned with once again. McCall threw 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions last season and only had 2,873 passing yards. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college last year, with a 73% completion percentage. He also chipped in 290 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Shermari Jones led Coastal Carolina in rushing last season, but he has since graduated, and the team will be looking for another leader on the ground. Braydon Bennett will likely be the feature back for the team this season. Bennett had 74 carries for 636 rushing yards last season, an eye-popping 8.6 yards per attempt. Although, Coastal Carolina will be losing some excellent pass-catchers in Isaiah Likely and Jaivon Heiligh. Tyler Roberts, Aaron Bedgood, and Tyson Mobley will likely be the starting receivers this season.

The defense will return Josiah Stewart, who had a monster season for Coastal Carolina with 13 sacks and 43 tackles overall.

Even though Coastal Carolina had an 11-2 record, it finished No. 2 in the Sun Belt - East behind Appalachian State, considering the two losses were conference losses. App State had just one conference loss, but Coastal Carolina will be battling for a conference title this season.

Last season, Coastal Carolina had the best offense in the Sun Belt and the No. 2 ranked defense. The program has the chance to do that again, and with three losses over the last two years, it has been built into a formidable program. It will be hard to average over 40 points per game this season, but the team has the firepower to do that.

