Skip to main content

How to Watch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Online All Season Long

Coastal Carolina has lost three games over the last two seasons. Can the Chanticleers continue that momentum into this year?

Led by quarterback Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina is looking like it will be a force to be reckoned with once again. McCall threw 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions last season and only had 2,873 passing yards. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college last year, with a 73% completion percentage. He also chipped in 290 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Watch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shermari Jones led Coastal Carolina in rushing last season, but he has since graduated, and the team will be looking for another leader on the ground. Braydon Bennett will likely be the feature back for the team this season. Bennett had 74 carries for 636 rushing yards last season, an eye-popping 8.6 yards per attempt. Although, Coastal Carolina will be losing some excellent pass-catchers in Isaiah Likely and Jaivon Heiligh. Tyler Roberts, Aaron Bedgood, and Tyson Mobley will likely be the starting receivers this season.

The defense will return Josiah Stewart, who had a monster season for Coastal Carolina with 13 sacks and 43 tackles overall.

Even though Coastal Carolina had an 11-2 record, it finished No. 2 in the Sun Belt - East behind Appalachian State, considering the two losses were conference losses. App State had just one conference loss, but Coastal Carolina will be battling for a conference title this season.

Last season, Coastal Carolina had the best offense in the Sun Belt and the No. 2 ranked defense. The program has the chance to do that again, and with three losses over the last two years, it has been built into a formidable program. It will be hard to average over 40 points per game this season, but the team has the firepower to do that.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

GRAYSON MCCALL
College Football

How to Watch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Online

By Steve Benkojust now
NICK CHUBB
NFL

How to Watch the Cleveland Browns Online

By Steve Benko39 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle12 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy