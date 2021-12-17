Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois: Cure Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) gets chased by Kent State Golden Flashes safety C.J. Holmes (29) during the fourth quarter of the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies play in the Cure Bowl on Friday, December 17, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Betting Information for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -11 62.5

Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois Stats

The Chanticleers average 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies give up (32.7).

The Chanticleers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

The Huskies have averaged 11.5 more points this year (31.5) than the Chanticleers have allowed (20.0).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (12).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall has thrown for 2,558 yards (213.2 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 73% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 247 rushing yards (20.6 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Shermari Jones, has carried the ball 151 times for 992 yards (82.7 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Braydon Bennett has rushed for 517 yards (43.1 per game) on 67 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 248 yards (20.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jaivon Heiligh's team-high 1,034 receiving yards (86.2 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has grabbed 52 passes for 816 yards (68.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Kameron Brown's 33 catches have turned into 567 yards (47.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 2,388 yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 406 rushing yards (31.2 ypg) on 86 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker's team-high 1,038 rushing yards (79.8 per game) have come on 194 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has rushed for 574 yards (44.2 per game) on 101 carries with four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's team-leading 877 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has totaled 534 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 43 passes this year.

Cole Tucker's 35 receptions have netted him 488 yards (37.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

