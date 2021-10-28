Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans quarterback Taylor Powell (7) looks to hand off to running back B.J. Smith (3) in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) square off on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Brooks Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -17.5 51.5

Coastal Carolina and Troy Stats

The Chanticleers score 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (19.6).

The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .

The Trojans, on average, score 8.2 more points (25.3) than the Chanticleers allow (17.1).

The Trojans have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall has 1,769 passing yards (252.7 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 77.3% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Reese White's team-high 488 rushing yards (69.7 per game) have come on 68 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Shermari Jones has piled up 433 yards (61.9 per game) on 55 carries with six touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh's team-high 676 receiving yards (96.6 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has grabbed 29 passes for 545 yards (77.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Kameron Brown's 18 receptions have netted him 346 yards (49.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Troy Players to Watch

Taylor Powell has thrown for 1,171 yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal's team-high 449 rushing yards (64.1 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season B.J. Smith has piled up 53 carries for 240 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tez Johnson's 418 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.

Reggie Todd has collected 291 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Luke Whittemore's 17 receptions have turned into 274 yards (39.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.