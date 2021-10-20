    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 14 Coastal Carolina continues to inch its way up the AP Top 25. The 6-0 Chanticleers now take their unbeaten record on the road to face an Appalachian State team that has yet to lose at home this year.
    Author:

    Even on its bye week, Coastal Carolina managed to move up in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Chanticleers are now ranked 14th in the nation. This week, they'll take their 6-0 record to Boone, N.C., for a matchup with an Appalachian State team that is 4-2 on the season and undefeated at home. 

    How to Watch: Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live Stream Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to its bye week, Coastal Carolina had scored 50-plus points in three straight games and at least 49 points in five of its last six. They Chanticleers are currently the top scoring offense in Division-I college football, averaging 48.8 points per game.

    Leading that attack is redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall boasts what is far and away the nation's best passer rating of 234.3, with the next closest being Ohio State's CJ Stroud at 191.2. Through six games, McCall has completed 79.8% of his passes for 1,478 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. He's added two more touchdowns on the ground.

    The Chanticleers also feature one of the best defensive units in the nation. Their 15 points allowed per game ranks eighth in the nation, while their 280.7 yards per game against is the best of any Sun Belt team.

    Appalachian State holds a 6-1 advantage all-time over Coastal Carolina, with three of those games occurring before both teams were at the FBS level. The Chanticleers' lone win came last season, a 34-23 home victory.

