Colgate vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Colgate Raiders vs. Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lafayette Leopards (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) play a familiar opponent when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Fisher Stadium in a Patriot clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lafayette vs. Colgate

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Fisher Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lafayette and Colgate Stats

    • The Leopards average 9.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Raiders surrender (27.0).
    • This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (0).
    • The Raiders' average points scored this year, 15.7, is 9.0 fewer than the 24.7 the Leopards are giving up.
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Leopards have forced a turnover (0) this season.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Ah-Shaun Davis has 1,348 passing yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 62 times for 320 yards (35.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaden Sutton has racked up 54 carries for 215 yards (23.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Julius Young's 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joe Gillette has recorded 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 37 passes this year.
    • Jordan Hull's 15 catches have turned into 173 yards (19.2 ypg).

    Colgate Players to Watch

    • Grant Breneman leads Colgate with 673 passing yards (74.8 ypg) on 60-of-106 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • This season Michael Brescia has piled up 62 carries for 248 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Garrett Oakey's team-leading 472 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Myles Bradley has put up a 234-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Max Hurleman's 25 grabs have turned into 231 yards (25.7 ypg).

    Lafayette Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Harvard

    L 30-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgetown

    W 24-23

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Holy Cross

    L 35-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    Colgate Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    Cornell

    L 34-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Holy Cross

    L 42-10

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucknell

    W 33-10

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

