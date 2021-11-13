Colgate vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Lafayette Leopards (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) play a familiar opponent when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Fisher Stadium in a Patriot clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Colgate

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Fisher Stadium

Lafayette and Colgate Stats

The Leopards average 9.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Raiders surrender (27.0).

This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (0).

The Raiders' average points scored this year, 15.7, is 9.0 fewer than the 24.7 the Leopards are giving up.

The Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Leopards have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Ah-Shaun Davis has 1,348 passing yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 62 times for 320 yards (35.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jaden Sutton has racked up 54 carries for 215 yards (23.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Julius Young's 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joe Gillette has recorded 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 37 passes this year.

Jordan Hull's 15 catches have turned into 173 yards (19.2 ypg).

Colgate Players to Watch

Grant Breneman leads Colgate with 673 passing yards (74.8 ypg) on 60-of-106 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

This season Michael Brescia has piled up 62 carries for 248 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Garrett Oakey's team-leading 472 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Myles Bradley has put up a 234-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.

Max Hurleman's 25 grabs have turned into 231 yards (25.7 ypg).

Lafayette Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Harvard L 30-3 Away 10/30/2021 Georgetown W 24-23 Away 11/6/2021 Holy Cross L 35-10 Away 11/13/2021 Colgate - Home 11/20/2021 Lehigh - Away

Colgate Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 Cornell L 34-20 Away 10/23/2021 Holy Cross L 42-10 Away 10/30/2021 Bucknell W 33-10 Home 11/13/2021 Lafayette - Away 11/20/2021 Fordham - Home

