Colgate vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Colgate Raiders vs. Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) play a familiar opponent when they host the Colgate Raiders (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Fisher Stadium in a Patriot clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lafayette vs. Colgate
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Fisher Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lafayette and Colgate Stats
- The Leopards average 9.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Raiders surrender (27.0).
- This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (0).
- The Raiders' average points scored this year, 15.7, is 9.0 fewer than the 24.7 the Leopards are giving up.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Leopards have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Ah-Shaun Davis has 1,348 passing yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 62 times for 320 yards (35.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaden Sutton has racked up 54 carries for 215 yards (23.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Julius Young's 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Joe Gillette has recorded 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 37 passes this year.
- Jordan Hull's 15 catches have turned into 173 yards (19.2 ypg).
Colgate Players to Watch
- Grant Breneman leads Colgate with 673 passing yards (74.8 ypg) on 60-of-106 passing with two touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 259 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 75 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- This season Michael Brescia has piled up 62 carries for 248 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Garrett Oakey's team-leading 472 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Myles Bradley has put up a 234-yard season so far (26.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.
- Max Hurleman's 25 grabs have turned into 231 yards (25.7 ypg).
Lafayette Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Harvard
L 30-3
Away
10/30/2021
Georgetown
W 24-23
Away
11/6/2021
Holy Cross
L 35-10
Away
11/13/2021
Colgate
-
Home
11/20/2021
Lehigh
-
Away
Colgate Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/15/2021
Cornell
L 34-20
Away
10/23/2021
Holy Cross
L 42-10
Away
10/30/2021
Bucknell
W 33-10
Home
11/13/2021
Lafayette
-
Away
11/20/2021
Fordham
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Colgate at Lafayette
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)