Colgate looks to win its second straight game when it travels to Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.

Colgate is just 3-6 on the year but all three of its wins have been in the Patriot conference. The Raiders are currently just one game back of first place. Their three conference wins, though, have come against the bottom of the conference.

How to Watch Colgate at Lafayette Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Colgate at Lafayette game on fuboTV

Saturday, they will look to pick up their fourth win and stay within shouting distance of first place Holy Cross and Fordham. Colgate will get its chance at Fordham next week but first must take care of Lafayette.

The Leopards will look to knock off the Pirates and draw even with them in the Patriot League standings.

Lafayette has alternated wins and losses over the last six games and if that trend continues, it will pick up the win on Saturday. The Leopards lost last week 35-10 to Holy Cross a week after sneaking by Georgetown 24-23.

Lafayette was down just 14-7 at the half against Holy Cross but gave up 21 straight points. That was too much for the Leopards to come back from.

Saturday should be a great game between two schools that look evenly matched.

