How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will do battle at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oregon and Colorado Stats
- The Ducks average 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (20.7).
- The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Buffaloes have averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks have allowed (22.4).
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Anthony Brown has 1,499 passing yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 327 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Travis Dye has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 562 yards (80.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 189 yards (27.0 per game).
- This season CJ Verdell has racked up 77 carries for 397 yards (56.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Johnny Johnson III's team-leading 245 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
- Devon Williams has put up a 195-yard season so far (27.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 792 passing yards (113.1 ypg) on 69-of-126 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 57 carries.
- Jarek Broussard's team-high 337 rushing yards (48.1 per game) have come on 84 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's 178 receiving yards (25.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
- Brady Russell has put up a 142-yard season so far (20.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 11 passes.
- Montana Lemonious-Craig's seven grabs have yielded 89 yards (12.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oregon Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Stanford
L 31-24
Away
10/15/2021
Cal
W 24-17
Home
10/23/2021
UCLA
W 34-31
Away
10/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
11/6/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/13/2021
Washington State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Utah
-
Away
Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
USC
L 37-14
Home
10/16/2021
Arizona
W 34-0
Home
10/23/2021
Cal
L 26-3
Away
10/30/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/13/2021
UCLA
-
Away
11/20/2021
Washington
-
Home
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Colorado at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)