    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) and linebacker Marqez Bimage (46) sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will do battle at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

    Oregon and Colorado Stats

    • The Ducks average 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (20.7).
    • The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Buffaloes have averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks have allowed (22.4).
    • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Anthony Brown has 1,499 passing yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 327 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Travis Dye has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 562 yards (80.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 189 yards (27.0 per game).
    • This season CJ Verdell has racked up 77 carries for 397 yards (56.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Johnny Johnson III's team-leading 245 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devon Williams has put up a 195-yard season so far (27.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 792 passing yards (113.1 ypg) on 69-of-126 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 57 carries.
    • Jarek Broussard's team-high 337 rushing yards (48.1 per game) have come on 84 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's 178 receiving yards (25.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Brady Russell has put up a 142-yard season so far (20.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 11 passes.
    • Montana Lemonious-Craig's seven grabs have yielded 89 yards (12.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Stanford

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/15/2021

    Cal

    W 24-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UCLA

    W 34-31

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    Colorado Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    USC

    L 37-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Arizona

    W 34-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cal

    L 26-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Colorado at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

