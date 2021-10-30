Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) and linebacker Marqez Bimage (46) sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will do battle at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Oregon and Colorado Stats

The Ducks average 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (20.7).

The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Buffaloes have averaged 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks have allowed (22.4).

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has 1,499 passing yards (214.1 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 327 rushing yards (46.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Travis Dye has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 562 yards (80.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 19 passes for 189 yards (27.0 per game).

This season CJ Verdell has racked up 77 carries for 397 yards (56.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Johnny Johnson III's team-leading 245 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Devon Williams has put up a 195-yard season so far (27.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 passes.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 792 passing yards (113.1 ypg) on 69-of-126 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 121 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 57 carries.

Jarek Broussard's team-high 337 rushing yards (48.1 per game) have come on 84 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's 178 receiving yards (25.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Brady Russell has put up a 142-yard season so far (20.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 11 passes.

Montana Lemonious-Craig's seven grabs have yielded 89 yards (12.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Stanford L 31-24 Away 10/15/2021 Cal W 24-17 Home 10/23/2021 UCLA W 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Colorado - Home 11/6/2021 Washington - Away 11/13/2021 Washington State - Home 11/20/2021 Utah - Away

Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 USC L 37-14 Home 10/16/2021 Arizona W 34-0 Home 10/23/2021 Cal L 26-3 Away 10/30/2021 Oregon - Away 11/6/2021 Oregon State - Home 11/13/2021 UCLA - Away 11/20/2021 Washington - Home

