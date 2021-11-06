Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

Folsom Field

Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -11.5 55

Oregon State and Colorado Stats

This year, the Beavers put up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (24.6).

The Beavers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The average points per game for the Buffaloes this season, 16.9, is 9.6 fewer than the 26.5 the Beavers have given up.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan has thrown for 1,504 yards (188.0 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 42 carries.

B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 872 yards (109.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 380 yards (47.5 per game) on 67 attempts with four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's 402 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has recorded 206 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Tyjon Lindsey's 12 receptions have netted him 202 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis has 1,016 passing yards (127.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 131 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 65 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 90 times for 359 yards (44.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 228 yards (28.5 per game) on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brady Russell has collected 184 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.

Montana Lemonious-Craig's eight receptions have turned into 101 yards (12.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

