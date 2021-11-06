Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Folsom Field
Betting Information for Oregon State vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
-11.5
55
Oregon State and Colorado Stats
- This year, the Beavers put up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (24.6).
- The Beavers have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The average points per game for the Buffaloes this season, 16.9, is 9.6 fewer than the 26.5 the Beavers have given up.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan has thrown for 1,504 yards (188.0 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 42 carries.
- B.J. Baylor has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 872 yards (109.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 380 yards (47.5 per game) on 67 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford's 402 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison has recorded 206 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Tyjon Lindsey's 12 receptions have netted him 202 yards (25.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis has 1,016 passing yards (127.0 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 131 rushing yards (16.4 ypg) on 65 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 90 times for 359 yards (44.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 228 yards (28.5 per game) on 67 carries with three touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has collected 184 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Montana Lemonious-Craig's eight receptions have turned into 101 yards (12.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Oregon State at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
