Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 clash versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

    UCLA and Colorado Stats

    • The Bruins put up 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes allow (25.7).
    • The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
    • The Bruins have allowed an average of 28.2 points per game, 9.1 more than the 19.1 the Buffaloes have scored.
    • This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,639 passing yards (182.1 ypg) on 123-of-206 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 364 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 135 times for 797 yards (88.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 144 yards (16.0 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 558 yards (62.0 per game) on 96 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' 528 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has put up a 477-yard season so far (53.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Chase Cota's 15 catches have netted him 243 yards (27.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,186 yards (131.8 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 59.6% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 143 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 70 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Jarek Broussard's team-high 510 rushing yards (56.7 per game) have come on 114 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 246 yards (27.3 per game) on 72 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's 285 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell has hauled in 15 passes for 204 yards (22.7 yards per game) this year.
    • Daniel Arias' 11 receptions have netted him 136 yards (15.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UCLA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington

    W 24-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oregon

    L 34-31

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah

    L 44-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Colorado Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Cal

    L 26-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Oregon

    L 52-29

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon State

    W 37-34

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Colorado at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

