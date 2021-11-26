Colorado vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) square off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah and Colorado Stats
- The Utes average 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes give up (26.5).
- This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Buffaloes have takeaways (12).
- The Utes have allowed their opponents an average of 22.3 points per game this season, 3.0 more than the 19.3 the Buffaloes have put on the board per contest.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising has thrown for 1,930 yards (175.5 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 329 rushing yards (29.9 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Tavion Thomas' team-high 836 rushing yards (76.0 per game) have come on 143 carries, with 17 touchdowns this year.
- This season T.J. Pledger has taken 79 carries for 548 yards (49.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Dalton Kincaid has collected 349 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes this year.
- Devaughn Vele has hauled in 19 receptions for 346 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,456 passing yards (132.4 ypg) on 140-of-234 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 661 yards (60.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has rushed for 299 yards (27.2 per game) on 86 carries with five touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has put up a 295-yard season so far (26.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 23 passes.
- Daniel Arias' 18 receptions are good enough for 228 yards (20.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Stanford
W 52-7
Away
11/13/2021
Arizona
W 38-29
Away
11/20/2021
Oregon
W 38-7
Home
11/26/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Colorado Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Oregon State
W 37-34
Home
11/13/2021
UCLA
L 44-20
Away
11/20/2021
Washington
W 20-17
Home
11/26/2021
Utah
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Colorado at Utah
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/EST
