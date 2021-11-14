Colorado goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it visits UCLA to take on the Bruins.

Colorado pulled off an upset last week when it took down Oregon State 37–34 in overtime. The team will look to build on that Saturday against UCLA.

The Buffaloes gave up a last-second field goal to send the game to overtime, but after both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime, Colorado won with a field goal in the second overtime.

How to Watch Colorado at UCLA Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Colorado at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado's win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its record to 3–6 on the year. On Saturday, the Buffaloes will look to pull off another upset and hand UCLA its third straight loss.

The Bruins were looking good a few weeks ago, as they were 5–2 and had a chance to win their division, but two straight losses have them just fighting to get bowl eligible.

UCLA lost a close game to Oregon before getting blown out by Utah. The Bruins had a bye last week and will look to get back in the win column against Colorado.

Regional restrictions may apply.