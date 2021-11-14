Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its second straight win on Saturday night when it visits UCLA to take on the Bruins.
    Author:

    Colorado pulled off an upset last week when it took down Oregon State 37–34 in overtime. The team will look to build on that Saturday against UCLA.

    The Buffaloes gave up a last-second field goal to send the game to overtime, but after both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime, Colorado won with a field goal in the second overtime.

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Colorado at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado's win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved its record to 3–6 on the year. On Saturday, the Buffaloes will look to pull off another upset and hand UCLA its third straight loss.

    The Bruins were looking good a few weeks ago, as they were 5–2 and had a chance to win their division, but two straight losses have them just fighting to get bowl eligible.

    UCLA lost a close game to Oregon before getting blown out by Utah. The Bruins had a bye last week and will look to get back in the win column against Colorado.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    13
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_10626011
    Boxing

    How to Watch David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Portland State at Sacramento State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) in overtime at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) celebrates with center Steve Avila (79) after the victory against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) fight for possession during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Portland State Vikings quarterback Davis Alexander (6) is sacked by Washington State Cougars defensive end Quinn Roff (20) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 44-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Portland State vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy